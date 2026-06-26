Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,717 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,992 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in ARM were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ARM by 2,623.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company's stock worth $182,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,403 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth about $202,980,000. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $120,241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ARM by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,850 shares of the company's stock worth $265,279,000 after purchasing an additional 654,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of ARM opened at $347.71 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $452.70. The stock has a market cap of $371.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 3.78. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $260.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This trade represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,318.45. This represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 over the last ninety days.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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