Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 219,180 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,539 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 219,180 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $72,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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