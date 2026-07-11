Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 223,178 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,382 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 223,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in NIO were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.90. NIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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