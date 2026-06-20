Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 34,536 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $480,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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