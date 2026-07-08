Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 359,006 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 359,006 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $21,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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