Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 63,965 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 598.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,659 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63,965 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE H opened at $197.10 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,977,159. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here