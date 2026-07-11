Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,730 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Enersys worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enersys by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enersys by 442.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $205.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.23.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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