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Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Xenon Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC initiated a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter, buying 121,558 shares worth about $7.1 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Xenon remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 95.45% of the stock. Several firms recently increased their stakes, including Avoro Capital Advisors, Janus Henderson, and Wellington Management.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly positive: the stock carries a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $77.20, though Weiss Ratings kept a sell rating in place.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $243,124,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $183,110,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of XENE opened at $65.42 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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