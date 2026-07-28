Go Pro
→ What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 389,998 Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Burford Capital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired 389,998 Burford Capital shares in the first quarter, worth approximately $1.63 million and representing 0.18% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with two Buy, three Hold, and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is Hold with a $9.33 price target.
  • Burford Capital shares opened at $4.20 and remain near their 12-month low of $3.59, compared with a 12-month high of $14.14.
  • Interested in Burford Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 389,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Burford Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 1,687.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.5%

Burford Capital stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $920.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Burford Capital Right Now?

Before you consider Burford Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burford Capital wasn't on the list.

While Burford Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Under $1 while the market panics
Under $1 while the market panics
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines