Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 389,998 Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 389,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Burford Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 1,687.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.5%

Burford Capital stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $920.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

Further Reading

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