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Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Coeur Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC sharply increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,311.8% in the first quarter, ending with 1,080,587 shares valued at about $20.2 million.
  • Coeur Mining reported mixed quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.36 versus $0.37 expected, but revenue of $856.2 million beat estimates and jumped 137.8% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39, though one recent insider sale reduced ownership by the CAO.
  • Interested in Coeur Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 1,311.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,004,049 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Coeur Mining worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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