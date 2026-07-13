Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $415.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $500.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $453.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is -177.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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