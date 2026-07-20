Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of NVR worth $62,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 11 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,489.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6,308.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,816.72. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,501.01 and a 1-year high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $94.83 EPS. The business's revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here