Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. J. M. Smucker's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $500,943.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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