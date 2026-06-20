Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 185,952 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,936 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 185,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of S&P Global worth $442,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $411.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.56 and a 200-day moving average of $456.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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