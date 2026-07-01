Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 206,943 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,943 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 844.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 62,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 49,617 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock worth $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,984,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,755 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalFoundries

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,377.60. This trade represents a 22.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,102,964.82. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,846.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 1.7%

GFS opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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