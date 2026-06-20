Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 222,557 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768,779 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 222,557 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $363,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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