Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,598 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,769 shares of the company's stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $147.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $204.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.33%.Inspire Medical Systems's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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