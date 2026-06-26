Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,568 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,078 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.02 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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