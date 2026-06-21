Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 351,727 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,559 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 351,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of eBay worth $137,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eBay by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Article Title

Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Article Title

Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts.

eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Article Title

Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that eBay faces a new trial over harassment claims after a settlement effort failed, introducing another legal overhang for investors. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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