Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 388,550 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 388,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $43,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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