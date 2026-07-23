Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 45,889 Shares of Crane $CR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,667 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 45,889 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Crane worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Crane by 289,020.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,448,773,000 after buying an additional 7,852,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $552,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $169,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,283 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Crane Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Crane stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $159.58 and a twelve month high of $226.46. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average is $193.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Key Crane News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane (CR) to “strong-buy” , which can boost investor sentiment and support the stock. Crane was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to "strong-buy". The current price is $219.75. Read More: Zacks.com

BMO Capital Markets upgraded to , which can boost investor sentiment and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $1.65 beating estimates and revenue of $696.4 million topping forecasts, reinforcing the case for the stock’s recent strength.

The company’s latest quarterly results were solid, with beating estimates and topping forecasts, reinforcing the case for the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Crane also raised its FY2026 guidance to 6.65–6.85 EPS , signaling management expects continued earnings momentum.

Crane also raised its FY2026 guidance to , signaling management expects continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Recent news around crane-related accidents and cleanup efforts, including a fallen crane on the Cooper River, appears unrelated to Crane (CR) the industrial company and is unlikely to be a direct stock driver.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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