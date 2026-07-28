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Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 476 Shares of Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Seaboard logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its Seaboard stake by 65.4% in the first quarter, selling 476 shares and retaining 252 shares valued at approximately $1.43 million.
  • Seaboard shares opened at $4,610.47, with a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a 12-month trading range of $3,094.44 to $5,989.37. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company.
  • Seaboard reported quarterly earnings of $124.24 per share on $2.40 billion in revenue and paid a $2.25 quarterly dividend, equivalent to an annualized $9.00 payout and a 0.2% yield.
  • Interested in Seaboard? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the company's stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $4,610.47 on Tuesday. Seaboard Corporation has a 12 month low of $3,094.44 and a 12 month high of $5,989.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,826.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,056.92.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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