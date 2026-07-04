Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,888 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transdigm Group worth $118,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,518.25.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,349.90 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,241.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,275.82. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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