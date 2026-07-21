Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 649,056 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,432 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 649,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of BorgWarner worth $40,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,961,482 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $538,996,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $415,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $255,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $290,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 423,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. UBS Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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