Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 664,819 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,102 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 664,819 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of International Business Machines worth $632,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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