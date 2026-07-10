Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 67,779 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 67,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Weiss Ratings downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.7%

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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