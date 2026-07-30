Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 88,996 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,996 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in WisdomTree were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $30,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company's stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,777 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 463.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 1,396,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts: Sign Up

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.WisdomTree's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WT

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here