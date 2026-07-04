Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 92,753 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,753 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $139,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,765,280,000 after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $270.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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