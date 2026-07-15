Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $887,000 Position in Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Taboola.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 60.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 998,731 shares of the company's stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 376,684 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 41.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 722,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 76,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $52,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,039,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,374,433.60. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $466.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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