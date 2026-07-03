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Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Eversource Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC trimmed its Eversource Energy stake by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, selling 33,412 shares and ending with 3,439,877 shares valued at about $231.6 million.
  • Eversource reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.73 topping estimates of $1.59 and revenue of $4.50 billion beating expectations; revenue rose 9.4% year over year.
  • The utility continues to offer a dividend yield of 4.2%, and analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $71.91.
  • Interested in Eversource Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439,877 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.92% of Eversource Energy worth $231,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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