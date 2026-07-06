Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,240 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $53,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:IR opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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