Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,197 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 96,102 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $240,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average of $223.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $176.88 and a 12 month high of $256.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,750.26. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Argus lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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