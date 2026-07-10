Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Hubbell worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $7,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Hubbell from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $485.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $565.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $491.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's payout ratio is 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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