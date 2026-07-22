Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Hubbell worth $76,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $479.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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