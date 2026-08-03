Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $472.63 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $565.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $489.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hubbell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hubbell wasn't on the list.

While Hubbell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here