HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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