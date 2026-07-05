Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $6,388,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $1,209.00 to $1,421.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,119.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,100.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,143.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,018.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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