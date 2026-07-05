Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,509 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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