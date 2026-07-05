Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Article

UBS said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be ready for a comeback as investors look beyond the tech-led rally, which may help support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Article

PepsiCo continues to be viewed as a high-quality dividend stock, with recent commentary highlighting it as an attractive dividend aristocrat and a stable defensive holding. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a management promotion in Eastern Europe, which signals continued operational execution and regional leadership continuity. Article

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.96 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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