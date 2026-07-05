Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 21,919 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here