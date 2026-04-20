Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Takes $5.48 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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