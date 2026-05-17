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HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,130 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • HughesLittle Investment Management reduced its ASML stake by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 4,130 shares and leaving it with 38,295 shares worth about $40.97 million. ASML remains one of the firm’s largest holdings, accounting for 7.4% of its portfolio.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted their ASML positions, while overall institutional ownership stands at 26.07% of the stock. That suggests continued strong interest from large investors despite some portfolio trimming.
  • Recent news has been mostly positive for ASML, including a deal with Tata Electronics to support an advanced chip fab project in India and reaffirmed Buy ratings from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1,504.38.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 7.4% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Santander lowered ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,501.81 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,603.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $590.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,414.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,280.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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