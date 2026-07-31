Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 23,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Humana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Humana from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $513 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The Fly analyst upgrade

Leerink Partners upgraded from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $513 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Humana exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $7.61 versus a $7.26 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $40.9 billion versus expectations of $40.6 billion. Medical costs remained broadly in line with management’s projections, while CenterWell and membership growth supported results. CNBC earnings report

Humana exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $7.61 versus a $7.26 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $40.9 billion versus expectations of $40.6 billion. Medical costs remained broadly in line with management’s projections, while CenterWell and membership growth supported results. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded Humana to “Buy” and set a $500 price target, reflecting increased confidence that cost controls and portfolio changes can improve margins over time. Ticker Report analyst upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded Humana to “Buy” and set a $500 price target, reflecting increased confidence that cost controls and portfolio changes can improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and reaffirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, investors had expected stronger results to produce an upward revision, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat. Humana second-quarter results

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and reaffirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, investors had expected stronger results to produce an upward revision, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from $8.36, citing the continuing impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. The company also plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans in 2027 to target a 3% margin, a move that may improve profitability but could reduce membership and revenue growth. Benzinga Medicare Advantage plan exits

Humana Stock Up 0.3%

HUM stock opened at $366.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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