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Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Humana logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its Humana stake by 54.8% in the first quarter, selling 17,976 shares and leaving it with 14,845 shares valued at about $2.57 million.
  • Humana shares were trading up 1.1% at $363.23, near their 52-week high of $380.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion and remains widely held, with institutional investors owning 92.38% of shares.
  • Humana beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $10.31 versus the $9.97 estimate, with revenue of $39.65 billion, up 23.5% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.885 per share, payable July 31.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 17,976 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings in Humana were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Humana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.1%

Humana stock opened at $363.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.92. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $380.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Humana's payout ratio is 37.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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