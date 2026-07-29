Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for approximately 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Huntsman worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 20.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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