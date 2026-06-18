Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,263 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 77,488 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group accounts for 2.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.68% of Huron Consulting Group worth $50,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.10 and a 52-week high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

See Also

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