Hut 8 Corp. $HUT Holdings Lessened by Feynman Point Asset Management LLC

Feynman Point Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Hut 8 makes up approximately 1.4% of Feynman Point Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC's holdings in Hut 8 were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company's stock.

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Hut 8 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $157 from $138 and upgraded Hut 8 to “outperform.” The new target implies substantial upside and reflects increased confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Benzinga analyst upgrade

The new target implies substantial upside and reflects increased confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia was reportedly identified as the mystery tenant behind Hut 8’s proposed $50 billion Texas data center. If confirmed, the connection could materially strengthen Hut 8’s artificial-intelligence infrastructure strategy, improve the credibility of the project and support long-term revenue expectations. Nvidia reportedly linked to Hut 8 Texas data center

If confirmed, the connection could materially strengthen Hut 8’s artificial-intelligence infrastructure strategy, improve the credibility of the project and support long-term revenue expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Hut 8 was included among leveraged cryptocurrency and AI-infrastructure stocks that performed strongly recently, highlighting continued investor interest in the themes driving the shares. However, the article does not provide a company-specific catalyst. Best-performing leveraged ETFs

Hut 8 was included among leveraged cryptocurrency and AI-infrastructure stocks that performed strongly recently, highlighting continued investor interest in the themes driving the shares. However, the article does not provide a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks expects Hut 8’s second-quarter earnings to decline and sees limited evidence of a likely earnings beat. That outlook may weigh on the stock ahead of the company’s report, particularly after Hut 8’s latest quarter produced a larger-than-expected loss despite revenue exceeding estimates. Hut 8 Q2 earnings preview

That outlook may weigh on the stock ahead of the company’s report, particularly after Hut 8’s latest quarter produced a larger-than-expected loss despite revenue exceeding estimates. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group’s estimates point to persistent and widening losses. The firm forecasts a $3.69-per-share loss for fiscal 2026, $14.81 for fiscal 2027 and $28.97 for fiscal 2028, versus the current full-year consensus loss of $2.12. These projections reinforce concerns about profitability, execution and the significant valuation risk attached to HUT.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hut 8 news, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,010. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Marie Wilkinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,015,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,418,066.08. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 4.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.53 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hut 8 from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $226.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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