HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.5% of HWG Holdings LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $192.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

