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iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,273 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • iA Global Asset Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, adding 26,273 shares and bringing its total holdings to 222,560 shares worth about $38.1 million.
  • Lam Research is drawing bullish attention from analysts and investors, with reports highlighting AI-driven demand, record results, margin expansion, and higher price targets from Wall Street.
  • The company posted strong quarterly earnings, beating estimates with $1.47 EPS on $5.84 billion in revenue, while its stock has surged near its 52-week high of $302.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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