iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy $ES

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,564 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,813 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ES opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here